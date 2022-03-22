The Hanford Fox Theatre celebrates Elton John’s 75th birthday with a listening party of some of his classic hits and a special screening of the 2019 musical biopic hit "Rocketman."
Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the most iconic figures in pop history. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar.
Actor Taron Egerton truly blasts off with his role as Elton John in Rocketman. A performance so rich and colorful that it wows and captures the very soul of Elton John. Also, a performance that won Egerton a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
A glittery goblet of tribute, a rollicking twist on rock biopics, and a stupendously inventive musical I think it’s gonna be a long long time until we see another musical biopic as tremendous as Rocketman.
Don’t miss this special Elton John birthday celebration and screening of Rocketman at the Hanford Fox theatre on Friday, March 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. Elton John music and fun facts on the big screen from 6-7 p.m. Movie at 7 p.m. This film is rated R. The running time is 2 hours and 1 minute.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50. Day of show general admission seats are $10 cash. Please note: There is a $2 fee per order, not per ticket, added to all purchases made for reserved seating and to all purchases made via credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Balcony seating for those 21 and over. Beer and wine available for purchase on the second floor for those 21 and over.