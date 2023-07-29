Essential.jpg

"The Essential Church" is in theaters now. 

 Contributed

Last Sunday our church had the opportunity to show a special pre-screening of the new film “The Essential Church.” My family and friends have been talking about it all week!

The production value is excellent and the story is told like a dramatic exposé on government overreach into churches. I wholeheartedly recommend it and I can’t wait to go to a theater this weekend to watch it! (The closest theater to us that is showing it is the Maya theater in Fresno).

To keep this movie review focused I am going to only look at two aspects of the film: the story and the production value.

Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com 

Recommended for you