Last Sunday our church had the opportunity to show a special pre-screening of the new film “The Essential Church.” My family and friends have been talking about it all week!
The production value is excellent and the story is told like a dramatic exposé on government overreach into churches. I wholeheartedly recommend it and I can’t wait to go to a theater this weekend to watch it! (The closest theater to us that is showing it is the Maya theater in Fresno).
To keep this movie review focused I am going to only look at two aspects of the film: the story and the production value.
Anyone who has read the Bible understands the importance of the story of God at work in human history. Any story that is worth its salt must touch on the great moral tension that exists in all human experience.
“The Essential Church” is an excellent story because it reveals how God is involved in the events of human history. This is not just a documentary about people trying to keep a church open. It is the story of how God orchestrated different events, which ultimately resulted in the convictions of his followers being honored and respected around the world.
“The Essential Church” is built upon a great moral dilemma that Christians had to wrestle with during COVID-19. The question is this, “When is it appropriate for Christians to disobey the government?” The answer is clearly explained in the film and that is what makes it so compelling.
The story is masterfully told like a painter laying down different layers of color on a canvas. From the very start of the film, the viewer realizes that the director is creating an epic work of art that draws from poignant vignettes throughout Church history. If the film had been limited solely to the experiences of those at Grace Community Church, the story would have felt confined and potentially self-serving. Instead, the film comes across as an historic illustration of Christians taking a stand not only in our country, but also in Scotland and Canada.
The production value of the film was higher than I expected. It takes a pretty penny to get the high quality cameras, lighting, and editing needed in a feature-length film. It costs even more to get customized CGI work done. Personally, I think the director and the creative team took a risk using such a stylized approach for the historical scenes. I wasn’t sure if it would be believable for the whole film. But once I realized the seriousness of the subject matter, I was won over.
The CGI footage helped the director, Shannon Halliday, depict martyrdom and violence against Christians in a historically accurate and creatively appropriate way. The final product has a profound impact on the viewer. By the end of the film, I was impressed with CGI effects and I thought they introduced an effective style of historical cinematography that will hopefully be adopted by other filmmakers as well.
The film is full of interviews of people from around the world. These can often be difficult to weave together into a compelling way. I thought the production value and the editing was very well done. It didn’t have the formulaic ambience that so many documentaries have. Instead, the different interviews and footage was compiled like different chapters in a book. I found that to be a helpful way to weave all the different storylines together.
Creating a documentary film about Christians resisting government health guidelines is a task that many would shy away from. For starters, it is a difficult topic to make into an entertaining film and it is an incredibly controversial subject for many around the world. I am so grateful the elders of Grace Community Church decided to make the film. Their willingness to show the difficulties of reaching a consensus on the elder board was honest and instructive. I know many church leaders will be encouraged to see how the believers in the film wrestled through the dilemma of Mark 12:17, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” (Living Standard Bible)
I hope all those reading this will look for a local theater to go see the film! A list of theaters can be found at www.essentialchurchmovie.com.
Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com