While HBO's "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon" has been dominating Amazon Prime's "The Rings of Power" in the streaming service ratings, an animated fantasy series has quietly rolled out its fourth season.

"The Dragon Prince" is a Netflix original series that has surprisingly survived the platform's proverbial chopping block as the streaming service spent a good portion of 2022 canceling animated series one after another.

The series focuses on a pair of human princes — Callum and Ezran — partnering with an elf assassin in an unlikely alliance to restore peace to their war-torn lands on the fictional continent of Xadia.

