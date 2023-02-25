The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour will be hitting the Visalia Fox Theatre stage on Thursday, July 20.

Imagine sitting in the audience and hearing the most funny, gruesome and awesome stories about kids in the classroom.  To purchase tickets, please go to www.foxvisalia.org, call The Fox at 559-625-1369 or stop by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.  

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour continues to bring laughs to educators around the country, according to a release. More than ever, teachers need an outlet to talk and laugh about what is really happening in the classroom.

Tags

Recommended for you