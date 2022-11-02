Good news for the pack-rats and hoarders of Hanford has been announced — the “American Pickers” want to see your local antique collections.
The History Channel’s long-running television series will be filming episodes in California this January.
“We’re looking for people with vintage items, especially in the automotive field like car parts and vintage cars themselves, if they haven’t been restored,” said “American Pickers” associate producer Lynneisha Charles, adding that old typewriters, business signs and cash registers from the 1920s and ‘30s tend to pique the interest of the show’s hosts.
The show has aired more than 320 episodes since its debut in 2010. It follows hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel around the United States looking for interesting and valuable artifacts from yesteryear America.
The show’s producers are hoping to hear from Californians who may have large collections of these antiques taking up space in a barn or garage. When it comes to value, the Pickers don’t necessarily differentiate between monetary and historical value.
“A mix between the two – we look for things of value that may catch the host’s eye. He’ll make a purchase on items that he think he can sell or that he wants to hold onto because of its value. But the same thing goes for things with historic value, because of the history of certain items. The hosts always want to hear about what a certain item is, how the owners collected it and what it represents in history,” Charles said.
The hosts are looking for unique and rare items with interesting stories and aren’t necessarily looking for rusty gold or items currently being maintained in antique shops, businesses or museums — except in the rare case when those museums are small and personal.
“We’ve seen people who’ve had large personal collections,” she said. “We usually steer away from things like this, but it was pretty cool to see a collection dedicated to nothing but ‘Star Trek.’ They had life-size things from the films and all these collectibles. It was just one person who had collecting these things over the course of decades and I had never seen anything like that. You see people fan out when they collect things, but that was on a whole other level.”
The show’s producers are currently seeking info on large, private collections that the hosts can spend a day picking through on the show. If you or someone you know has a collection that you feel deserves its 15 minutes of fame, you are encouraged to send your name, phone number, location and a description of the collection, with photos toamericanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. Or visit their Facebook: @GotAPick. The deadline to submit is mid-December.
Once all submissions are looked at, the producers and hosts of the show will decide on which collections in which cities will be featured on upcoming episodes of the show. With a little luck — and a lot of clutter — Hanford will be the star of an upcoming episode.