Mike and Danielle.jpg

Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of "American Pickers" are shown in this photo courtesy of The History Channel. The show will return to California in January. 

 Contributed

Good news for the pack-rats and hoarders of Hanford has been announced — the “American Pickers” want to see your local antique collections. 

The History Channel’s long-running television series will be filming episodes in California this January.

“We’re looking for people with vintage items, especially in the automotive field like car parts and vintage cars themselves, if they haven’t been restored,” said “American Pickers” associate producer Lynneisha Charles, adding that old typewriters, business signs and cash registers from the 1920s and ‘30s tend to pique the interest of the show’s hosts.

