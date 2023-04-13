The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced a totally tubular summer concert, Fast Times – The '80ss Experience set for Saturday, June 10.
These dudes hail from Hollywood and are ready to put on a bodacious show! Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by calling The Fox at 559-625-1FOX or stopping by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Monday through Friday.
Fast Times, billed as the original '80s concert experience from Southern California, will perform one night only, Saturday, June 10. Come see why Fast Times holds the all-time residency record at the world-famous Whisky a Go-Go on the Sunset Strip, over three years and counting. If you loved '80s concerts back in the day, or you want to see what that was all about, then this is the show for you.