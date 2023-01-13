New year, new slate of big Hollywood movies to look forward to.
In today’s world of 24/7 entertainment news tailor-made for specific niche fandoms, sometimes the anticipation of big movies is more exciting that what actually plays out on screen.
Here’s a list of our 10 most anticipated movies of 2023.
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (Feb. 10)
Director Steven Soderbergh returns to close out the deceptively interesting ‘Magic Mike’ trilogy. Kicked off in 2012, the original sold itself as a movie about Channing Tatum’s adventures as a male stripper, but was secretly actually about the then-recent Great Recession and blue collar struggles. The film worked on both levels and one expects Soderbergh to craft this sequel to hit on multiple levels, as well.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17)
Marvel’s Ant-Man returns for his third solo movie in what looks to be a much bigger, stranger and darker story for the MCU’s tiniest hero. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas reprise their roles for what Marvel creatives are saying will launch the entire franchise into new territory.
Shin Kamen Rider (March … maybe)
Japan’s long-running Kamen Rider series is being rebooted in time for its 50th anniversary with a big budget film that’s set to come out in Japan in March and … sometime later in America. The film is directed by Hideaki Anno, who may be most well-known as the creative mind behind the “Neon Genesis Evangelion” series. If “Kamen Rider” is anything like Anno’s brilliant 2016 “Shin Godzilla” remake, which likened the giant reptile to that of a slow-moving and stagnant bureaucracy, then it will be an interesting watch indeed.
“65” (March 17)
In this film, which has a reported $91 million budget, a pilot (Adam Driver) crash lands 65 million years back in time and must fight dinosaurs for the chance to get back home. A movie with this outlandish of a premise only comes along once in a blue moon and, good or bad, it’ll be worth seeing.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (March 24)
Keanu Reeves is an actor who has had more career-defining roles than the average actor: Neo “The Matrix,” Bill in the “Bill & Ted” trilogy, Ortiz the Dog Boy in “Freaked.” Well maybe not that last one. But it’s possible that he’ll be most remembered for his stoic hit man character in the “John Wick” films.
“Evil Dead Rise” (April 21)
The newest installment in what may be the best horror franchise of all time is set to come to theaters this spring. Once again, some unlucky folks find the Book of the Dead and foolishly allow demons to enter a high rise apartment building.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III” (May 5)
Yet another final act of a trilogy will see the end for Quill, Rocket, Groot and the other Guardians of the Galaxy. Director James Gunn is moving on to be the co-head in chair of the DC Comics movie universe after this, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how the trilogy will end — but it is his MO to kill off lots of characters and leave audiences leaving the theater in tears.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (June 2)
Sure, general audiences may be sick of the idea of multiverses by the time the summer rolls around, but 2018’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” may be the best film about multiple dimensions and infinite timelines. This sequel is sure to up the ante with even more beautiful, Jack Kirby-inspired animation and even more spider men.
“Oppenheimer” (July 21)
“Now I am become death, destroyer of worlds,” physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer said after inventing the atomic bomb. This Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight,” “Dunkirk”) film tells the story of the man who changed the world forever.
“Barbie” (July 21)
Greta Gerwig directs what looks to be a stylish and tongue-in-cheek story about the iconic toy Barbie as she finds herself in the real world. On July 21, theatergoers will be faced with an existential dilemma — face the horrors of the real world in “Oppenheimer” or be dazzled by pure escapism in “Barbie.”
“Saw X” (Oct. 27)
The long-running horror series about torture devices and the detectives drawn to them returns in time for Halloween. After a mostly-forgotten sequel in 2017 and an absolutely terrible reboot/spin-off starring Chris Rock in 2021, can the “Saw” franchise return to its former glory?