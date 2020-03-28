The Source debuts video interview with activist/actor

VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, conducted an interview with actor/activist Wilson Cruz which will appear on The Source’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC0YErjX98yjq22ZyJwsRKQ

Cruz, a long-time activist/advocate for the LGBT+ community, with a special focus on young people of color, is an executive producer of "Visible – Out On Television" (also executive produced by Wanda Sykes), a history of the portrayal of the LGBT+ community on television. The five-part series is available on Apple TV.

Cruz currently stars in CBS’s "Star Trek: Discovery," where he portrays Dr. Hugh Culber, the ship’s medical officer. In a Star Trek first, the character of Culber is married to his husband, Paul Stamets, the ship’s engineer, played by fellow out actor Anthony Rapp.