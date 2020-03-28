The Source debuts video interview with activist/actor

VISALIA — The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, conducted an interview with actor/activist Wilson Cruz which will appear on The Source’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC0YErjX98yjq22ZyJwsRKQ
Cruz, a long-time activist/advocate for the LGBT+ community, with a special focus on young people of color, is an executive producer of "Visible – Out On Television" (also executive produced by Wanda Sykes), a history of the portrayal of the LGBT+ community on television. The five-part series is available on Apple TV.
Cruz currently stars in CBS’s "Star Trek: Discovery," where he portrays Dr. Hugh Culber, the ship’s medical officer. In a Star Trek first, the character of Culber is married to his husband, Paul Stamets, the ship’s engineer, played by fellow out actor Anthony Rapp.
Cruz appeared in the television show "My So Called Life," as Enrique “Rickie” Vasquez. Cruz was the first openly gay actor to portray an openly gay leading role character on American television. Cruz has also appeared in "The West Wing," "Grey’s Anatomy," "13 Reasons Why," "NCIS," "ER," and numerous other television and movie productions, as well as the Broadway production of "Rent."
Cruz was interviewed by The Source Executive Director Brian Poth, who retired from an acting career to co-found the LGBT+ center.
For more information, visit https://www.thesourcelgbt.org/.
