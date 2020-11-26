'Swede Fest' is back for it's 20th event

FRESNO — Swede Fest is calling film enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to submit a “sweded” film for a free online screening event sponsored by the Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC), happening on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 7 p.m.
“A ‘sweded’ film is a summarized, low-budget re-creation of a popular movie,” said Roque Rodriguez, one of the founders of the Swede Fest. “Sweding takes the best and worst movies that come out of Hollywood and combines them with the creativity and ingenuity of their greatest fans.”
All sweded film submissions are due by Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and can be submitted online at swedefest.com. There are no costs to submit. Films must be four minutes or shorter and be suitable for all ages.
“Swede Fest gives every participant the unforgettable experience of seeing their work on the big screen,” said Rodriguez. “This year we'll be on the small screen, but it's exciting nonetheless! Since 2008, we’ve shown hundreds of locally produced sweded films at Swede Fest.”
The 20th edition of Swede Fest will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on local movie theaters. In previous years, the event takes place at The Tower Theatre in Fresno. Admission for the online screening is free and open to all ages. The online screening will happen on Swede Fest's Facebook page, YouTube channel, and on CMAC's public access TV channel on Comcast 93, AT&T 99, and the CMAC app on Roku and Apple TV. The event will include interviews and commentary from the filmmakers, or as we like to call them... swede-makers!
Swede Fest is known worldwide as the only film festival for sweded films, started by two local Fresno film enthusiasts, Roque Rodriguez and Bryan Harley. Since its inception, the Swede Fest phenomenon has expanded to include several satellite festivals on the east coast and around the world.
