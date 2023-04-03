Top 10 sports photos of 2019
In this Sept. 20, 2019, Sentinel file photo, Filipe Toledo makes a run during the Freshwater Pro Round of 36 at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore. Toledo jumped into second place after a 9.27 right helped him put together a 16.07. This year's event is scheduled for May 27-28.

 Sentinel File Photo

The Surf Ranch Pro will welcome the world’s best surfers and fans following the Mid-season Cut to the Surf Ranch — the world’s longest, open barrel, high-performance, human-made wave in the world.

The Surf Ranch Pro will run on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 in Lemoore. 

Tickets for the Surf Ranch Pro, stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), are available now at surfranchpro.com. General Admission tickets are available for purchase, and the WSL is offering two free General Admission tickets with purchase of one parking pass.

