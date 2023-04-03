The Surf Ranch Pro will welcome the world’s best surfers and fans following the Mid-season Cut to the Surf Ranch — the world’s longest, open barrel, high-performance, human-made wave in the world.
The Surf Ranch Pro will run on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 in Lemoore.
Tickets for the Surf Ranch Pro, stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour (CT), are available now at surfranchpro.com. General Admission tickets are available for purchase, and the WSL is offering two free General Admission tickets with purchase of one parking pass.
As the first event following the Mid-season Cut, the CT will be focused on the men’s and women’s World Title races, as well as Olympic qualification, and will give fans a front-row seat to watch their favorite surfers.
Surf Ranch Pro Competition Schedule*
Saturday, May 27: Day 1 of Competition - Rounds 1 & 2
7 a.m.: Doors Open: Competition Starts
10:15 - 11:15 a.m.: Break
6:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Break / musical performance by Tropa Magica
10 p.m.: Competition ends for the day
Sunday, May 28: Day 2 of Competition – Quarter Finals through Finals
10 a.m.: Competition starts
3:30 p.m.: Competition ends; event concludes
*Schedule subject to change.
General Admission access will be available to the public with ticketing sign-up on a first-come, first-served basis. VIP, glamping, airstream, and cabana packages are also available for elevated experiences, including access to the VIP-lounge, complimentary gifts, and more. Visit surfranchpro.com for more information about ticket packages.
About the Venue: California’s Perfect Inland Wave
The only human-made wave on the WSL Championship Tour, the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California, offers a competitive environment unlike any other in the world. It is located more than 100 miles inland, in the heart of California's agriculture-rich Central Valley. The wave itself is a 600-meter left and a right, offering tube sections, open canvases for full-rail power maneuvers, and sections for lofting airs.
Two Events Will Decide Who Makes the Cut
Only two events are left before the Mid-season Cut narrows the field ahead of the Surf Ranch Pro, the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, April 4 - 14, and the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, April 20 - 30. Following the Surf Ranch, there will be four more opportunities for surfers to gain points in order to clinch a spot in the Final 5 and compete at the Rip Curl WSL Finals for the World Titles.
Unique Opportunities Courtesy of Surf Ranch Pro’s Presenting Partner, 805 Beer
805 Beer, born and brewed just down the road from Surf Ranch on California’s Central Coast, has been supporting the surf community since its inception. The brand is expanding their relationship with the WSL and will be the Presenting Partner of this one-of-a-kind event. 805 and other beverages will be available for purchase at the Properly Chill Zone, a special bar at the Surf Ranch venue. Guests, aged 21 and older, can visit the Properly Chill Zone for a unique and exciting view of the competition. A portion of proceeds from the Properly Chill Zone benefit the ocean conservation work of WSL PURE.
805 will be screening a first look at their new surf film “Convergence” featuring Conner Coffin, Nate Tyler, and Greyson Fletcher. The brand will also be providing live music during Saturday evening’s competition break. Tropa Magica, the Los Angeles-based band, will perform. The musicians are known for combining alternative and psychedelic rock with Cumbria. There will also be opportunities to shop the custom apparel collaboration, which will launch at the Surf Ranch Pro.
The Surf Ranch Pro will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL’s broadcast partners. For fans watching in Brazil, coverage of the competition's Quarterfinals and beyond will continue exclusively on WorldSurfLeague.com and SporTV.