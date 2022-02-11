It’s a chilly winter Sunday, streets are dotted with multiple cars in front of houses full of people gathered indoors and out. Ice chests are full, TVs are all on the same channel and the smell of meat over an open flame may fill the air. All donned in their favorite team's colors; people get together with friends and family to enjoy food and drinks while celebrating this De facto National Holiday. Yes, I am talking about Super Bowl Sunday! Broadcast in more than 170 countries; the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.
You don’t even have to be a football fan to be a fan of Super Bowl Sunday. Maybe it’s the food, company, elaborate halftime show, or even the commercials that you enjoy. After all, not only is it the most-watched sporting event in the world, it is also the second-largest eating day in the United States — only being beat by Thanksgiving.
Even though the NFL started in 1920, the first Super Bowl wasn't played till 1967. It all started with a group of businessmen in 1960 that wanted to own a football franchise but were denied by the NFL. These men in turn started their own league known as the American Football League (AFL). For a few years, the two leagues battled as rivals for fans, players, and support. Then in 1966 owners of the two leagues negotiated an agreement to merge the two leagues by 1970.
The first Super Bowl was originally called the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game," later, Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt suggested the term "Super Bowl" and the name stuck. The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967, and featured the AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) and the NFL (Green Bay Packers) who came out the victor with a final score of 35-10. The battle took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the average ticket price to attend the big game was $12. This was the only Super Bowl in history to not be sold out, even with drawing 61,000 fans and being televised by CBS and NBC. Today the average cost for a ticket to the big game is around $5k.
A few fun Super Bowl facts:
Did you know…
- 12 NFL teams have never taken home a ring for the big W from the Super Bowl: Browns, Bills, Chargers, Bengals, Cardinals, Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers, Texans, Titans, and Vikings. Out of these 12, four of them – Browns, Jaguars, Lions, and Texans have never even made it to a Super Bowl game.
- As of 2020, a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs $5.6 million. In comparison, ads for the first game went for about $40k
- According to CNN, Super Bowl XLIX comes in as the most-watched Super Bowl game of all time with 114.4 million viewers.
- The Roman numeral tradition began with Super Bowl V in 1971 and has been used ever since, with the exception of Super Bowl 50.
Last but not least, with his recent announcement of retiring I couldn't write a piece about the Super Bowl and not mention Tom Brady. The 44-year old player has the most Super Bowl appearances and wins of any quarterback in NFL history. He led his teams to the big game ten times and took home the win seven of those ten. Not to mention winning the Super Bowl MVP five times. Talk about an impressive career! No wonder he is now referred to as the “GOAT.”
I hope that you have enjoyed our little trip down Super Bowl memory lane. Come Feb. 13, whether you are rooting for the orange and black stripes of the Bangles or the charging blue and yellow of the Rams, I wish you a fun-filled Super Bowl Sunday with great football, food, and company. GO BENGALS!
