Hanford Multicultural Theater Company was awarded an Artists in Schools grant for two years. Now students can get in-class theatrical arts training. Acting, improvisation, puppetry, and film will be explored.
The skills from the arts are incredibly beneficial to students in all areas of their education. Students will learn how to think on their feet. They will gain confidence. They will sharpen their minds and improve their cooperation skills. They will learn to take innovative risks. Learn to go with the flow. They will become better listeners. They will become more creative and overall get satisfaction with their creative output. After all, isn’t this what the students need after the last two years!?
Two school districts are working with our artists on a schedule to begin in January 2023. The artists will get paid by the California Arts Council grant.