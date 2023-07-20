Children and families danced to the beat of a different drum Thursday morning as the Kings County Library hosted "Wadaba: Drums of Africa" as part of the Summer Reading Program at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
Mamady "Wadaba" Kourouma is a master djembe and dunun drummer from Guinea, West Africa. During the drum session, Kourouma spoke and taught those in attendance about the drumming techniques, types of drums and significance of the instruments in between performances.
The young children in attendance created their own dance floor and some even got to play the drums.