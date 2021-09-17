The Giants Community Fund announced the launch of a specialty car auction in partnership with long-time San Francisco Giants supporter and Hanford native Steve Perry.
The auction, organized by the Fund’s car donation partner, CARS, will be hosted online through 23 and will feature Perry’s beloved 1979 Mercedes 450SL, which includes a custom-made touring tuxedo tails jacket worn by Perry during past concert performances as well as an autographed copy of "The Season," Steve Perry’s new 2021 holiday album.
Steve Perry is the original owner of this classic silver convertible, which he would drive to and from Journey writing, recording, and rehearsal sessions. Many songs were written by Perry while driving this car; he called it "Windshield Song Writing."
Perry remarked, “It’s funny how you can become so attached to a car. Lots of memories, miles and songs. But by donating my car, I know someone else will love it and take care of it. I also know that the proceeds will do a world of good for kids through the Junior Giants Program. Truly a pleasure to be able to be able to help.”
The Giants Community Fund has been grateful for Perry’s support for nearly 20 years, executive director Sue Petersen said in a release.
“Steve’s not only an inspiration to Giants fans; he’s believer in the Fund’s work and a dedicated friend and supporter. What a cool and creative way to share something personal with fans and help the community at the same time." Petersen said.
To view the car and its details, please visit: jrgiants.org/cars. All bidders must register in advance. Pre-bidding is available from now through Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8:59 a.m. (PST). Pre-bids will be incorporated into the live, online Specialty Auction, which will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 starting at 9 a.m. (PST).
Proceeds from the auction will support the Junior Giants program, which provides a free, noncompetitive baseball and softball program for nearly 24,000 kids, ages 5-18 years old, in more than 85 leagues in underserved communities. Working together with local agencies, families and volunteers, Junior Giants provides both in-person and virtual programming to bolster resources for youth in the areas of education, health, bullying prevention and character development.
