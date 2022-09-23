Have we got events for you! Wild Boyz Comedy Show, Puppet Show+, Hanford Dia de Los Muertos at the Hanford Mall, Indigenous Voices, and the International 5th annual Hanford Monologue Slam. This is all unique programming for our small town, yet here we are making it happen.
First up, Wild Boyz Comedy Show on Oct. 8, 2022. There will be two shows. One at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. These are crazy guys, and their comedy is outrageous.
The headliner for this comedy event is Jeremiah Nation. He is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the west coast and has published short fiction stories “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.” Nation is known for his high octane "in your face" delivery and radical irreverent satire that can best be described as adult fringe. His loveable hate leaves audiences reeling for more. Nation is also a proud father, grandpa and Marine Corps Veteran.
The featured act is Greg "G" Williams. He is a breath of fresh air by taking a different path into the world of comedy. His comedic style arises from his day-to-day life as a male nurse. Born in Roanoke, Virginia and raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina "G" joined the Army where he served for five years during Desert Storm. After leaving the Army "G" became a Registered Nurse, specializing with premature infants. After discovering life in a hospital can be hilariously entertaining, "G" developed his act in the comedy clubs of Atlanta.
Opener is Trent Babb. For over nine years, Trent Babb has been making crowds laugh all over California and Hawaii. He is committed to being a shameless goofball and passionate performer. His act focuses on his family and insecurities. Influenced by Robin Williams and Brian Regan, Trent is known as a larger-than-life performer that gives his all on stage.
The host is Anthony Jauregui. He studied theater at Cal State Bakersfield and continues his lifelong passion for the stage as a comedian. Jauregui's production company, Bad Neighbors, brings quality comedy shows to the masses in the Central Valley. And to top it off, he is the host of Sunday's Try It Out Open Mic at Bakersfield's new comedy club, The Well.
Tickets to this event is online at $15 and $20 at the door. Do note your ticket comes with a complimentary glass of wine. Go to hmtc.ticketleap.com.
Coming Up
It’s September and it is a good time to let you all know what is in HMTC’s plans to finish up the 2022 year. Though things are not quite back to what we call normal, we have some programming news.
In the plans is a puppet show for the little ones and young at heart called "Soaring High." This is a show adapted from the book by Fresno Korean-American author Grace Cha. It is still in pre-production so the show date will be announced later.
From 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, the annual Dia de Los Muertos. Alas de Jalisco mariachi, Alma Latina de Riverdale folklorico (organized by Imelda Sanchez-Arias) La Catrina de Visalia (Lety Valencia), puppets, Catrina art fixtures in elaborate costumes will be on display, and the community altar room will again be a part of the event. SoCalGas is sponsoring the mariachi and Catrina de Visalia.
Nov. 19 at the theater, we'll have the Indigenous Voices showcase. This is supported in part by the California Arts Council. Indigenous artist will be Tino Rayos, Shane Lara Ana Sul, and a play by Linda Amayo-Hassan featuring Salma Alatorre and Sarah Mccullough.
Dec. 1 is the deadline for the Hanford Monologue Slam. This is a cyber event that will commence soon. People with up to 3 minutes monologues may submit to win $500 prize. This will be the fifth annual.
Don’t forget September and November features acting, improv, and children acting classes.
Information on the events is on the website, Facebook, and tickets to all our events can be found on hmtc.TicketLeap.com
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.