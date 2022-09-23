Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

Have we got events for you! Wild Boyz Comedy Show, Puppet Show+, Hanford Dia de Los Muertos at the Hanford Mall, Indigenous Voices, and the International 5th annual Hanford Monologue Slam. This is all unique programming for our small town, yet here we are making it happen.

First up, Wild Boyz Comedy Show on Oct. 8, 2022. There will be two shows. One at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. These are crazy guys, and their comedy is outrageous.

The headliner for this comedy event is Jeremiah Nation. He is a comedian, writer, and co-founder of the Tulareous Comedy production group. He has toured throughout the west coast and has published short fiction stories “Swimming with Sharks” and “A Survivor's Hunt.” Nation is known for his high octane "in your face" delivery and radical irreverent satire that can best be described as adult fringe. His loveable hate leaves audiences reeling for more. Nation is also a proud father, grandpa and Marine Corps Veteran.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

Tags

Recommended for you