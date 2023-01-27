They say that laughter is the best medicine and a pair of upcoming events in Hanford will put that idiom into practice.

Local nonprofit organization Women with Visions Unlimited is partnering with various other local organizations for an upcoming comedy show fundraiser and health forum.

“We wanted to bring something different to the community,” organizer Carolyn Hudgins said. “Everybody needs a good laugh, especially these days.”  

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

