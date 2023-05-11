The Fresno Fairgrounds is springing into Fair fun early this year with the new Spring Carnival, May 11 – 14.
This family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature 20 carnival rides, carnival games, Fair food booths and lots of fun! Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands are available for $30 online in advance or $35 when purchased onsite at the carnival. Parking is $10. Parking and entry are through the Fair’s Infield Entrance, just off of Kings Canyon Avenue.
“We wanted to give the community a small taste of our annual Big Fresno Fair a little earlier – and it’s a perfect activity for families this Mother’s Day weekend! Fun carnival rides, Fair food and fun for the family – we hope to see our community show up and enjoy our Spring Carnival, May 11 – 14,” said Christina Estrada, Big Fresno Fair spokesperson.