Sol de Mexico brings mariachi to the Visalia Fox in February. 

Sol de Mexico is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Feb. 14. 

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public.  To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia. 

Part of the romance of mariachi music is that all things are possible, Fox organizers said in a release.

