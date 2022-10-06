Stand-up comedian and actor Rob Schneider will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information, please contact The Fox at 559-625-1369.
Rob Schneider is a veteran of the NBC comedy series "Saturday Night Live" and has starred in many films such as "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" as well as its sequel in 2005, "The Animal," "Benchwarmers," "Surf Ninjas" and more.
Most recently, Schneider competed in the sixth season of The Masked Singer as the contestant, “Hamster." His finishing words were, “You can do it, Masked Singer, all night long,” which was a reference to his catch phrase in "The Waterboy."
In 2022, he produced, starred and directed the movie, "Daddy Daughter Trip," which also starred his wife Patricia and daughter, Miranda.