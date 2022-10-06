rob.jpg

Rob Schneider will perform at the Visalia Fox Theater in January. 

 Contributed

Stand-up comedian and actor Rob Schneider will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, please contact The Fox at 559-625-1369.

Tags

Recommended for you