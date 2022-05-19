The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties, in partnership with Elevate Youth California & StepUp Empower Youth, will present Ryan Cassata live at The Woodlands on May 28, 2022.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the community can experience an acoustic live performance from one of the fastest rising stars in the music and film industry.
This event is ALL-ages and LGBTQ+ youth are especially invited to attend, organizers said in a release.
Food, Bone Dry Sober Bar, and a "chill station" will also be available at the venue.
Tickets for this free performance are available at Eventbrite.
