The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra has announced the return of "American Icons" — A two-week music festival, starting on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Visalia Fox Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This series of concerts will celebrate the works of iconic composers, songwriters and singers.
Saturday, April 15 will see American Icons I with special guest artists Dominic Cheli at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with pre-concert talk with Maestro Bruce Kiesling, Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The second year of our American Icons Festival comes to life with the music of Higdon, Gershwin and Copland.
Thursday, April 20 will see a Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel featuring Brandon Pasion at the Cellar Door. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Brandon Pasion brings his one-of-a-kind talents and charm to the Cellar Door for a tribute concert to one of America’s most popular duos, Simon and Garfunkel. Throughout the evening, Brandon and his combo will take a trip through the hit songs from “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” and many of the other beloved selections from this iconic powerhouse of the American folk/pop scene of the 1970s. This is a not to be missed event as part of our American Icons Festival 2023. Tickets are $20 at the door, cash only.