Candace Cortez

I have been a Christian for a while. When I am talking to a new believer or an unbeliever about the concepts in Scripture that orient our faith, there are some ideas that are more difficult to swallow than others.

I love to lead with how powerful God is, how much He loves us and how He has broken the power of sin and death! There is healing available for heart issues and physical issues because of His wonderous affection and authority! All of this is easy to celebrate and embrace.

Now, faith to go and do what we don’t understand or want to do, that’s not so easy. Obedience, submission to Christ, not being in charge of your own self or your own resources, that’s a bit rough. Patience…I wonder if I will ever feel “good” with that one. Then, Scripture teaches us about patience in affliction.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

