Van Gogh 1
Beyond Van Gogh has extended its Fresno run to Aug. 21. 

“I’d like to walk with you there to find out whether we look at things the same way,” artist Vincent Van Gogh wrote to his brother in the fall of 1885.

Nearly 140 years later, millions of people around the world — thousands of them from the Valley — can see the world the way Van Gogh did.

Beyond Van Gogh, a touring art exhibit honoring the Dutch post-Impressionist, has extended its run at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center through Aug. 21.

Van Gogh 2
Patrons sit among the works of Vincent Van Gogh at the Fresno Convention Center Thursday.
van gogh 3
Patrons take photos while "inside" Van Gogh's "The Starry Night." 
van gogh 4
Patrons admire the work of Van Gogh. 
van gogh 5
Beyond Van Gogh is currently exhibited at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center. 

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

