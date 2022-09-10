IMG_3597.jpg

Coach Jason Glaspie and his fighters are training for the upcoming return of Rumble at the Rec in Lemoore. 

 Contributed

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Lemoore Recreation Center will rumble once again.

Boxers from all over the Valley, including Bakersfield, Tulare, Visalia, Merced, Madera, Hanford, Armona and of course, Lemoore, will duke it out during the return of the annual Rumble at the Rec on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“It’s a really big day for Lemoore and Hanford. You rarely get to see live boxing out here unless you see it at the [Hanford Police Activities League] or us  — and it’s us this time,” said Lemoore Boxing Club coach Jason Glaspie.

