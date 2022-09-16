When Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy was in theaters twenty years ago, it was the most expensive movie made at the time and generated some astounding feats in visual effects ever produced.
Jackson made a concerted effort to shoot all three movies back-to-back on location in New Zealand to keep the consistency of the actors' ages instead of having to wait two to three years between projects.
The work and effort to keep in line with the lore created by author JRR Tolkien has been celebrated ad nauseum.
But now Amazon has their hands on Middle-Earth... or at least elements of it, and from those vast halls of media content comes a new addition. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuted on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 with a two-episode premier.
Amazon bought the global television rights to the Lord of the Rings books and their appendices from the Tolkien Estate for nearly $250 million, and the eight-episode first season cost upwards of $1 billion to produce.
The production value is amazing! It visually looks in line with much of what Jackson and his team at WETA Design created two decades earlier. The reveal of Númenor in the third episode is epic and the practical make-up for the Orcs is impressive.
But that's where the positives end.
The problems lay in the liberties Amazon has taken with the content. Despite having rights to some of the content published by Tolkien, this did not give the studio access to "The Silmarillion" or "The Unfinished Tales," the former is a massive history of all Middle-Earth.
The show is set during Middle-Earth's Second Age which details the rise and fall of Lord Sauron which was summarized in the opening minutes of "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001).
Because of the lack of source material, Amazon basically has to make up the stories featured in the series. In canon, that's roughly 3,441 years worth of lore, leaving the series shadowed by the question: Is it canon?
For hard-core Tolkien fans, the answer is a simple no. One particular argument recognized by Malcolm McMillan is that central character Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) comes off as a "petulant teenager" instead of the well-respected High-Elf from Tolkien's lore.
One notable deviation from canon is the bigotry between humans and Elves. There was no bigotry in Tolkien's writing. There was mistrust between Dwarves, Elves and Men (humans), but that was because of how things ended after Sauron's first defeat and the One Ring not getting destroyed.
The biggest issue with "The Rings of Power" is that the first three episodes already available are boring. The episodes are an hour long and it's a challenge to remain awake without espresso mainlined into the veins.
There are still five episodes left in the season so it could pick up steam, but "The Rings of Power" still has to compete with HBO's "House of the Dragon" which premiered Aug. 21 and is much more action packed.
It will be an interesting competition between the two fantasy-based properties.