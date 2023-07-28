Leaving your town and your job behind for a vacation does your "body good," they say. Or does it to your body bad? In my opinion, if you are passionate about your business, it could possibly do a body bad.

I am co-founder of a new theater company. Lots of my resources were used to make it happen with a large portion of my soul. Last year came a great joy when my efforts were rewarded. First, funds loaned to the company were paid back. Second, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company received recognition from a senator for work in the community. Most recently, we moved to a new home in the downtown area.

I sure like our new home. It looks like it was transplanted from New York City, Chicago, or Los Angeles. Others like it too. We’ve had bookings of comedian groups, as well as a band.  

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural theater Company. 

