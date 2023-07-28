Leaving your town and your job behind for a vacation does your "body good," they say. Or does it to your body bad? In my opinion, if you are passionate about your business, it could possibly do a body bad.
I am co-founder of a new theater company. Lots of my resources were used to make it happen with a large portion of my soul. Last year came a great joy when my efforts were rewarded. First, funds loaned to the company were paid back. Second, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company received recognition from a senator for work in the community. Most recently, we moved to a new home in the downtown area.
I sure like our new home. It looks like it was transplanted from New York City, Chicago, or Los Angeles. Others like it too. We’ve had bookings of comedian groups, as well as a band.
So, I am in the Alaska tundra currently, taking in scenery along with fishing. Yet I keep thinking about the things that I want to do at the theater. I remember that I need to find someone to clean a 1939 skylight window with years' worth of grime on it. It still looks cool with the industrial look. What would it look like completely clean?
Vacation is supposed to be a time to refresh the mind and spirit. Yet my mind is filled with details of grant applications, programming, and tidying up the place even more.
Perhaps I am one of those that cannot relax. At least, not yet. Maybe in a year’s time when I will feel I have everything in place for the organization I can think about the fishing 100 percent.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural theater Company.