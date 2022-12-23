Free Acting Classes

This 2022 year has been a race to catch up. There was so much we wanted to do in 2020 and 2021 that couldn’t get done because of the pandemic woes. However, this year we caught up with play readings, open mic poetry night, puppet shows, standup comedy shows, a writers workshop, and acting classes for kids and adults. In fact, to our advantage we became a member of the CMAC which is the community media access collaborative.

So what is in store for 2023? We have a number of members that are interested in film and commercial work. We have included audition practice for getting work in those fields during our 2022 year. Some members are now ready to prepare a reel.

What is a reel? It’s like an actor's resume — on film. An actor demo reel is a compilation of the actor’s on-screen work. It highlights in clips the actor’s best performances. Like a ‘trailer,’ A trailer that is under two minutes long and gives a good look on what the actor is all about.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

