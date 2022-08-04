At the beginning of 2022, HMTC decided to do acting classes every other month to give breathing room for staff and room for projects. However, we have succumbed to not taking a break because the adult participants are having too much fun and do not want to stop. Therefore, adult classes are continuing into August.

What makes acting class popular for local adults? For one thing, there is nothing like this class in the area. In fact, we have received calls from Southern California from people asking if we know of places there that is like us. This is perplexing because Southern California has plenty of avenues.

The cost in the south is high. Certainly higher than ours. HMTC offers free classes with just a yearly application fee of $25 to help cover insurance and bottled water.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you