October will be good fun for HMTC audiences. First, on Oct. 8, we host two standup comedy shows. Jeremiah Nation is the headliner and three comedians before him serve as warm-up acts. (Often, the warm up acts are just as funny as the headliner.) I have seen Jeremiah’s act three times and he is outrageous. His comedy makes me do a laugh-scream on his jokes. The show times are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
On Oct. 15, we host a Puppet Show+. We envision parents and grandparents bringing their little ones to enjoy original puppets and stories. In fact, "Spirits Soaring High" is a premiere. Grace Eunsung Cha, a local author, rewrote her story for audiences. She adapted her book The Korean Spirit in the Air: The Korean Aviation School in Willows, California to serve our audience. It is a story on how in 1920 a group of Korean Americans made a fight school in Willows, California.
Also, HMTC will introduce Reyna the beautiful dragon puppet. She is a golden dragon and large that she must drape across the puppeteer’s shoulders.