The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company will roll out the red carpet — literally — for the premier of its newest show.
The film, “Pedro the Puppeteer,” will have its world premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday at Old Church Theater.
“I’m hoping the show will give something to somebody else [in the audience]," said actor Omar Pimentel, who plays the titular puppeteer. “Anyone can relate to the characters in the show, especially Pedro. He shows that it’s a struggle, but finds that it’s all about believing in yourself and I hope that’s the message that people take away from it.”
It may sound like a fever dream, but the story centers around a young artist who battles with an existential career crisis with a little help from his friends — who happen to be foul-mouthed, bizarre puppets.
Like many young artists — Pimentel included — Pedro finds himself conflicted between following his dream of becoming a puppeteer with the realities of making a living. In fact, Pedro and Pimentel may share qualities because the role was written specifically for the actor.
“My goal is to show the audience that this is me, in a way. But this is not just me. It’s a lot of people who are dealing with the pressures of stability while chasing their dreams on a daily basis,” Pimentel said.
The show, written by HMTC artistic director Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, was originally meant to be produced as a play. The play was selected for a Hollywood Fringe Diversity Scholarship. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans and in spring of 2021, the cast and crew began filming the stage show for release as a 43-minute film.
The film version also takes advantage of the ability to add special effects, dramatic and comedic edits and other film techniques that would be impossible to pull off on the stage.
Along with Pimentel and Gonzalez, the cast features Brandi Aguilar and Raymond Gomez. Aguilar plays Pedro’s girlfriend, Josie, as well as serves as performer for the puppet character, Chola. Gomez plays a variety of characters including a disco-dancing priest, Paco the Taco and Evilito, who is described as half Kermit the Frog and half Chucky, the killer doll.
“The way I adapted to the character [Evilito] is to reflect a person who is those polar opposites of good and evil,” Gomez said, adding that he would change his voice and mannerisms to reflect which side of the good/evil coin Evilito would be on from moment to moment. “It’s sort of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
In addition to working his acting muscles, the role also forced him to work his actual muscles, he said, as holding puppets up eye-level to his co-stars for long stretches of time is a surprisingly strenuous workout.
The puppets were designed by frequent HMTC collaborator Mark Saltzman. Saltzman has worked on the TV shows “Sesame Street,” “Bear in a Big Blue House” and has designed puppets for a production of Disney’s “The Lion King” stage show.
“We learned a lot from Mark. He really knows his stuff and it was an honor working with him,” Pimentel said.
The premiere takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Old Church, 14060 Hackett St. in Hanford. Admission is free, but there will be limited seating so it is advised to reserve a seat at hmtc.ticketleap.com or by calling 559-997-3838. The feature will be close-captioned.