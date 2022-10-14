Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

Heeding the desires of parents and grandparents wishing there was something a little different to take kids and grandchildren to, HMTC put together a puppet event called PUPPET SHOW+, which will feature a Korean story by Fresno author Grace Eunsung Cha.

The plus in the title is because this Saturday’s event includes a short puppet film entitled DON’T JUST LOOK, supported by Arts and Accessibility Grant money from the Arts and Disability Center.

This puppet play was intended for a live production in 2020, but public assembly restrictions were in place, so it was filmed.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress. 

