Prolific author, punk rock pioneer and storyteller Henry Rollins is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre.
In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be "workaholic."
When he's not traveling, Rollins prefers a to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both the Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
He hosts a weekly radio show on L.A.'s renowned NPR affiliate KCRW, in addition to writing weekly columns for the LA Weekly and Rolling Stone Australia. Henry received the prestigious Ray Bradbury Creativity Award in recognition for his lifelong contribution to the arts, his passion for social activism, as well as his intense passion for the importance of maintaining books and libraries.
The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced that Rollins will be performing his, “Good to See You 2022 Tour” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Tickets are on sale now. Prices are $32.50, $35, $40 and V.I.P. meet & greet tickets are $165.
Tickets can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org/events, by calling 559-625-1FOX, or at the box office at 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.