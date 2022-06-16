It’s time pull your favorite superhero costume out of the closet because the Ohana Comic Con is returning to Hanford.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the popular comic convention and pop culture celebration comes to the Hanford Fraternal Hall at 1015 N. 10th Avenue.
The convention will feature vendors selling all types of pop culture memorabilia, toys, collectibles and more, as well as special guests and local artists.
The cosplay contest begins at 2:30 p.m., with categories for all ages so guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their favorite pop culture costumes.
Entrance is $8, or $7 with a flyer or ad. Children 10 and under are free.
For more information, visit www.OhanaComicCon.com.