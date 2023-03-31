Free Acting Classes

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer 

 Contributed by Silvia Gonzalez Scherer

We are finishing our first session of free acting classes. Next session starts in May. As always, new people are welcomed.

What delights us is that we get people from far away to participate in our acting and improv classes. We had a participant from Porterville and from Stratford this last session.

If you didn’t know, our commitment to the community is to do free acting classes. We do them every other month. The months in between we rehearse for performance projects.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

