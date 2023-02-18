PFLAG and The Source will host a book sale Sunday. 

The PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties/Donald Broyles Memorial Library is hosted at The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia. Over the years, PFLAG and The Source have received donations of books, including the more than 400 book collection of Tiana Arruda, who was a Latina lesbian activist in the Bay Area some 50 years ago.

The Arruda collection, 63 issues of Sinister Wisdom (a lesbian literary journal), and 100 books removed from our library have been donated to the Special Collections Research Center at Fresno State's library. They will become part of the permanent collection there.

