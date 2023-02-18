PFLAG and The Source will host a book sale Sunday.
The PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties/Donald Broyles Memorial Library is hosted at The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia. Over the years, PFLAG and The Source have received donations of books, including the more than 400 book collection of Tiana Arruda, who was a Latina lesbian activist in the Bay Area some 50 years ago.
The Arruda collection, 63 issues of Sinister Wisdom (a lesbian literary journal), and 100 books removed from our library have been donated to the Special Collections Research Center at Fresno State's library. They will become part of the permanent collection there.
The burgeoning library was unavailable to the public during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, then at the end of 2021 during the move to larger quarters at The Source’s new campus in Visalia, and then again from the summer of 2022 with remodeling work being done, according to a release.
The Source now has an updated Community Center, and the library is once again open to the public. Duplicated, outdated, and poor condition books have been removed, and the library at The Source looks better than ever, organizers stated.
The remaining books removed from the library at will be available for purchase to the public from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at The Source LGBT+ Center’s Community Center, 109 NW 2nd, Visalia.
Books are available for a donation of $.25 per book or $1 for a bag of books. Proceeds from the "Reading with Love" event are for the benefit of PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties.
There will be packaged snacks and water available.