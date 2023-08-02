As the final act of Kings County Library's Summer Reading Program, Peanut's Playhouse took the stage at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium Wednesday morning.
Peanut's Playhouse is a puppet show and variety act with a cast of colorful characters and captivating, comedic storytelling.
The show is brought to life by ventriloquist and musician Kasandra Vargas, who started the show in 2021.
"I worked for [The Department of] Fish and Wildlife and sought a way to connect with children. I was inspired by watching 'Mr. Rogers Neighborhood' when I was younger," she said.
It was then that she found puppetry was the perfect medium to engage young minds, she said. Vargas' love for puppetry lies in its ability to unite the community.
"I love how it can create a shared experience that brings joy and laughter to people of all ages,” Vargas said.
As the curtains rose at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium, the audience was transported to a magical world, becoming pirates and going on a treasure hunt with Vargas while meeting a variety of colorful puppets.
Another aspect of puppetry that captivates Vargas is the “living craft” aspect of the art form.
“I continuously practice in front of the mirror to perfect the animation of the characters and to improve the storytelling through expressive gestures and witty quips,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in acting, its funny really because when I was in high school I really wanted to be an actress, and I wanted to be someone who sang.”
The Peanut's Playhouse show was one of six sponsored by the Kings Library as part of the Summer Reading Program, which encourages kids, teens, and adults to read a total of 500, 1,000, and 1,500 minutes respectively throughout June, July and August for a prize.
According to Gentky Vang, the Youth Services Librarian, “these events are designed to pique the interest of both early and experienced readers. The library promoted the shows through word of mouth, flyers, and social media pages, attracting consistent and engaged crowds. While the opener, Reptile Ron, proved to be the most popular, all the shows succeeded and were captivating and well-received in their own right.”
Peanut's Playhouse comes to the Hanford Civic Auditorium at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Armona Library at 1 p.m. Thursday and the Corcoran Library at 1 p.m. Friday. All shows are free to the public.