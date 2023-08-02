IMG_2121.jpg

Kasandra Vargas of Peanut's Playhouse entertains children Wednesday morning at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. 

 Alex Diaz, Contributor

As the final act of Kings County Library's Summer Reading Program, Peanut's Playhouse took the stage at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium Wednesday morning.

Peanut's Playhouse is a puppet show and variety act with a cast of colorful characters and captivating, comedic storytelling.

The show is brought to life by ventriloquist and musician Kasandra Vargas, who started the show in 2021.

Recommended for you