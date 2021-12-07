Bull riding, rodeo and three concerts will keep Clovis Rodeo fans entertained at the 108th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 20 — 24, 2022. Concert acts include Mitchell Tenpenny, Parmalee and Jameson Rogers. Tickets are on sale now at www.clovisrodeo.com or the ticket office at the rodeo grounds.
Bull riding will open the five-day rodeo on Wednesday, April 20 followed by Mitchell Tenpenny in concert. Four days of heart stopping rodeo action will follow with concerts by Parmelee on Thursday, April 21 and Jameson Rodgers on Friday, April 22.
Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me," Riser House/Columbia Nashville artist Mitchell Tenpenny has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit was taken from his introductory album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP in 2018. To date, “Drunk Me" has amassed nearly 490 million on-demand streams. In the year that followed, the “winning" singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.
Parmalee makes country music for the modern world. It's a contemporary sound with classic ingredients, filled with larger-than- life Pop hooks, southern storytelling, and the amplified attitude of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Front man Matt Thomas calls it "New Country." Fans around the world just call it Parmalee.
Years before scoring a multi-national No. 1 hit with "Just the Way" — the first
single from Parmalee's 2021 album, For You — brothers Matt and Scott Thomas grew up in the small town of Parmele, North Carolina. Their father was a working musician, and the boys inherited his appreciation for Soul, Country-Rock, and the sounds of the American South.
Raised on the country rebels of old, country music's newest powerhouse Jameson Rodgers currently finds himself basking in the success of two consecutive No. 1 hits, with his Platinum-certified debut “Some Girls" and follow-up smash “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring label mate Luke Combs, making back-to-back runs up the charts. And now, with the release of his debut album "Bet You're from a Small Town," the soft-spoken yet edgy country traditionalist just might find himself landing in superstar territory. An already established singer/songwriter on multi-Platinum-selling hits for Florida Georgia Line (Top 10 single “Talk You Out of It”) and Chris Lane (No. 1 smash “I Don't Know About You”), Bet You're From a Small Town is a gritty country music masterpiece effortlessly travels both sonically and lyrically between love songs (“Porch with a View”) and breakup songs (“Girl with a Broken Heart,”) party songs (“Cold Beer Calling my Name”) and songs that tell the story of the deepest of losses (“Good Dogs.”)
