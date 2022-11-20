Thanksgiving weekend in Hanford is going to be saucy — and not just the cranberry kind.

Paranormal Cirque, a traveling piece of performance art that tells a horror story through elements of theater, the circus and cabaret, will come to the Kings Fair Nov. 24-27.

“The neat thing about horror is that there are horror fans all over the country,” said comedian Ryan Combs. “But the neat thing about this show is you don’t have to wait for Halloween. We provide the live immersive experience of a haunted attraction with a circus. We have acrobats and jugglers but we also have things you don’t see in a normal circus — we have singers and dancers and there’s a girl who hangs by her hair, just some crazy stuff.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

