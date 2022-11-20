Thanksgiving weekend in Hanford is going to be saucy — and not just the cranberry kind.
Paranormal Cirque, a traveling piece of performance art that tells a horror story through elements of theater, the circus and cabaret, will come to the Kings Fair Nov. 24-27.
“The neat thing about horror is that there are horror fans all over the country,” said comedian Ryan Combs. “But the neat thing about this show is you don’t have to wait for Halloween. We provide the live immersive experience of a haunted attraction with a circus. We have acrobats and jugglers but we also have things you don’t see in a normal circus — we have singers and dancers and there’s a girl who hangs by her hair, just some crazy stuff.”
Combs and comedy partner Steve Copeland serve as the audience guides through the Paranormal Cirque. The show follows the duo as their characters investigate a haunted castle.
“We’re coming in as outsiders, as spectators and we get dragged into this paranormal world of ghosts and ghouls and zombies and vampires. We provide comedic relief to break up the tension of the jaw-dropping, gasp-inducing acrobatics and aerial stunts,” Copeland said.
The show happens not just in the circus rings or on a stage, but all around the audience, creating an immersive 360-degree show.
“We get people who are horror fans, theater fans and circus fans and they’re ready for a show,” Combs said. “You never know what’s going to happen because things are going on all around you.”
“You don’t have to be a horror fan to enjoy the show, you can just be a fan of live entertainment,” Copeland said. “It’s a great date night or just a night out with friends.”
Before each show properly begins, there is a pre-show where actors and performers lurk about outside of the tent, welcoming visitors warmly – or sometimes with a scare.
Paranormal Cirque is one arm of the Florida-based Cirque Italia, a production company that runs two touring versions of Paranormal Cirque, two different water circuses and Nitro Extreme, a vehicle stunt show.
The approximately 50 performers in the Paranormal Cirque troupe have been on tour since April.
The show is “R-rated” and children under 13 are not allowed. Ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Combs likened the show to an old B-movie, saying that in addition to the death-defying stunts, there’s also sexiness, scares and raunchy comedy “to balance it all out.”
The Kings Fairgrounds are located at 801 S. 10th Avenue, Hanford.
The show will travel to the SoCal cities of Hesperia and Westminster in December.