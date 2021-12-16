The Parable Players of the First Pentecostal Church will return to the stage for this year’s Christmas play — “Lucius of Bethlehem.”
Opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening and playing multiple times this weekend, the play tells the story of the birth of Jesus, albeit from a unique point of view.
“[Audiences] can expect to hear the Christmas story in perhaps a way they’ve never heard it before,” said Pastor Gaylen Cantrell, who is serving as director for the production.
The play tells the story of the Nativity of Jesus through the prism of the character of Lucius. A former Roman soldier-turned innkeeper, Lucius helps Joseph and a pregnant Mary hide in his stable, away from the soldiers of King Herod, who recently ordered the execution of all young male children in Bethlehem. The event, an attempt to consolidate power, is known historically as the Massacre of the Innocents.
“What this play deals with is the intrigue, the mystery and even the danger of the story,” Cantrell said. “It focuses in on those suspenseful moments.”
Lucius is played by Cantrell’s frequent collaborator, Howi Tiller of Omaha, Nebraska.
“[Lucius is] not, if you will, a believer, but he finds through the process, that ‘God did come, He did come for me,’” Tiller said. “His part in that is twofold – he helps it to happen but it also happens to him, as far as the message touching his heart.”
Cantrell doesn’t audition his actors, but gets a sense of which members of his church would fit each role best throughout the months leading up to rehearsals. He’ll then offer roles based on his hunches -- sometimes to veteran actors, but total newcomers will also be chosen.
“Jessica Bateman, who plays Swan, we found her that way [as a newcomer to acting]. We thought, ‘this girl is amazing’ and now she’s a veteran of the group,” Cantrell said.
This year, 15-year-old Maddix Brieno plays Mary. While she’s had bit parts as background characters in plays past, this will be her first time with a speaking role.
“Just being with people I like in this cool environment and portraying a story from the Bible is really fun,” she said, adding that she feels least nervous in scenes where she acts with friends she knows well.
Damien Villa as Joseph and Cantrell in various small roles round out the main cast of the play.
Performances will take place at the auditorium of First Pentecostal Church, located at 429 W. Elm Street in Hanford. Admission is free. Seating reservations are available but not required to attend. Attendees must be on time to claim reserved seats. Unreserved seating will be on a first come first serve basis.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 559-584-7513 or 559-584-7254.
