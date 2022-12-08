Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show

The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year.
“Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford.
“It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor Gaylen Cantrell.
Cantrell is not only conducting the on-stage holiday shenanigans from the director’s chair, as is tradition, but he’ll also be starring as Sheriff Randy Baylor, a small-town lawman enjoying a peaceful Christmas Eve — until a few robberies and kidnappings are reported.
In the past few years, the Parable Players’ Easter and Christmas dramas have been just that — heavy on the drama. “The Quickening” in 2020 featured a skeptic’s fast-paced trip through many familiar Bible scenes while 2021’s “Lucius of Bethlehem” told the story of Mary and Joseph hiding from the Romans.
This year, however, Cantrell wanted to mix it up and add a few laughs to the show — while still keeping the message of the season.
“It’s not necessarily uncommon for us to do a comedy,” Cantrell said. “We’re just always looking for a great script. Comedies are not as easy to come by. They’re not as easily found. But when I read this one I said, ‘oh my goodness. We have to do this. This is going to be so much fun.’”
Written by playwright Andrew M. Fodahl, the Christmas comedy is a parody of classic sitcom “The Andy Griffith Show.” The play follows archetypes that fans of that show will find familiar. Though, there’s much more to the story than just making jokes at the expense of the beloved sitcom, Cantrell said.
“I didn’t pick it up and say, ‘I’m going to read this as a parody,’ I just read it. I love the play for itself,” he said.
Co-starring and co-directing is frequent Parable Players collaborator, Howi Tiller of Omaha, Nebraska, who plays Deputy Arnie Nife — based on Don Knotts’ Barney Fife character. Nife is Baylor’s bored second-in-command who actually hopes for a more chaotic holiday just so he has something to do.
Other cast members, all members of the church congregation, include Michael Todd as the town drunk, Mandy Eve, Julie Motes, Kurtis Fenner, Chris Bateman, Zain Shalwani, Jenny Sandoval and more.
The Parable Players’ roots go back to 1974, when Cantrell’s parents began producing Christmas plays of their own. His mother was the creative force, while his father took care of building the sets and other tasks. Cantrell played a shepherd at 12 and would direct his first play at 15. The plays have been a tradition ever since, and have even expanded to include annual Easter productions.
Cantrell said he’s already brainstorming for next year’s 50th anniversary show. But whatever play the Players choose to put on, Cantrell is satisfied knowing that the process itself brings the congregation together year after year.
“When you get into the performance, it’s just so rewarding,” he said. “You see the cast come together and work as a team. And then you see what it does for their lives. It brings their personalities out, you know? Developing stage presence and eliminating stage fright and then you see all of a sudden, it begins to affect their lives in other ways, too. It’s been a positive thing in that regard.”
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free. Seating reservations are available but not required. Unreserved seating will be first-come first-serve. Call 559-584-7513 or 559-584-7254 for reservations or more information.