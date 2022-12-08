 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show

rehearse 1
Buy Now

The Parable Players rehearse scenes from "Christmas in Juneberry" Wednesday in Hanford. 

 Parker Bowman, staff

The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year.

Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford.

“It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor Gaylen Cantrell.

Todd and Tiller
Buy Now

Michael Todd, left, and Howi Tiller rehearse for the Parable Players' production of "Christmas in Juneberry," which opens Friday. 
scheming 2
Buy Now

The Parable Players of the First Pentecostal Church of Hanford rehearse for their Christmas play, which opens Friday.  
gaylen and cast
Buy Now

Gaylen Cantrell, left, and the cast of "Christmas in Juneberry" rehearse at the First Pentecostal Church Wednesday evening. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News