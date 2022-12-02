P.A.T.Y.'Studio presents “Prepare the Way” Winter dance recital production at the Historic Hanford Fox Theater in Hanford at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
"P.A.T.Y.'Studio staff and dancers are so excited to present our Winter Recital production as all dancers, staff and production crew have worked countless hours to prepare for this heart filled, depth messaging, and winter feeling winter production where the love of Jesus will truly be represented on stage and coming to all of you on the Fox Theater stage,” said Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
“Our Spirit is awakened to a sudden realization that we are all vessel of this mighty power and the power is not our own, but His to share with others. We must reach back to help those in despair. This season of Christ, I invite you all to surrender and let God take control of all your battles,” said Savanna Mangum, co-director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.