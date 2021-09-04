little boppers.jpg

P.A.T.Y.'Studio's Little Boppers are shown. The dance studio will host a talent show  on Sept. 25.

P.A.T.Y.'Studio invites the community to participate and take part in a talent show contest from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25

“We are calling musicians, actors, dancers, singers, cool tricks, magic acts — any talent you may have, we want to see it live at our contest,” said Patricia Diaz, studio owner.

With a paid entrance fee, participants could win $100, $50 or $25 for first through third places.  Entrance fees are $12 through Sept. 22 and $15 for those paid after.  

An emphatic "Yes" was the response of Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, director of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, when asked to be a judge for the event, according to Diaz. 

"Her excited 'yes' said it all, with her passion for talent and performances, we are sure to have a great event," Diaz said. 

All contestants are to bring a one-minute act of any talent. Any acts that go over one minute will be disqualified. The same contestant can submit multiple acts of different talents for an additional fee.

“The more acts you enter, the higher your chances are to win,” said Diaz.

Admission for audience members is free. Contact P.A.T.Y.’Studio at (559) 410-8487 if interested and for more information.

 

