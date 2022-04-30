P.A.T.Y.'Studio staff and dancers have announced the second annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival.
This year , 7th Street between Irwin Street and Douty Street will be closed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.
This event is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. This year we will have beer and margaritas available for purchase at the Beer Garden. There will be performances from Los Dazantes de Aztlan, Aztec dancers, and other local performers including P.A.T.Y.’Studio Folklorico dancers.
Everyone in the community is welcome to participate in the Salsa dance workshops inside of the new storefront studio at P.A.T.Y.’Studio. Children can enjoy the obstacle bounce course and face painting will be available. Local arts and crafts vendors will be selling their special handmade items at the event.
Find the perfect gift for mom on Sunday, May 8 in Downtown Hanford and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with P.A.T.Y.’Studio from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"When our dancers/performers get to use their God-given talent to glorify God, all productions become masterpieces; because anything done to glorify God comes from the heart, and in turn creates beauty on stage. So, we invite you to attend our recital and 'Believe'," says Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.'Studio.
If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Mildred Diaz, Office Manager for P.A.T.Y.’Studio at (559)410-3546/mildred@patystudio.com.