P.A.T.Y.'Studio's production crew and dancers have announced the dance studio's annual Winter Recital at the famous Hanford Fox Theater, at 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
The main theme of this year's Winter Recital derives from the Bible verse “That you may declare the praises of Him who has called you out of darkness and into His marvelous light.” (1 Peter 2-9.)
This beautiful Winter Recital will take place in a royal castle as the "Winter Masquerade" ball happens. But a dark and scary moment awaits the guests. The only way to find relief and escape the darkness is to find the light! The characters come to realize that though they might encounter darkness, solitude, or moments of fear, the light of Jesus is a source of peace and joy.
“We hope that this Winter Recital will be a production of reflection to remember that we can be a holy nation and proclaim Him who called us out of darkness and into the light of Jesus. That we can lean on the light of Jesus in all times and that we do not need to fear any dark moments, for the Lord will assure we 'see' through any dark moment,” said Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio
Tickets can be purchased at
https://buy.tututix.com/patystudio for $20 per person until Dec. 6
or $25 per person at the door on show day, cash only.
“Excitement radiates my heart to see how the entire production comes together with the music and the idea of a majestic Masquerade Ball. Where dancers will journey through the darkness of possible sorrows, worries, or stress of finding their way out of a blizzard, but upon the conclusion of this Winter Production the story line unfolds that amazing grace can be experienced when finding the light in Jesus Christ," said Savanna Mangum, co-director of P.A.T.Y.'Studio.
Call 559-410-8487 for more information.
