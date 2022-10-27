P.A.T.Y.'Studio is hosting its second annual Harvest Festival.
This family fun event will have carnival games with candy prizes, music, 50/50 raffle, concessions for sale and dance performances! The entry fee is $10 per person and the proceeds go towards P.S. Spirit Competition Team Dancers.
“I love this event as a fundraiser for our team. The team dancers and parents create the carnival games and man the games during the event. It’s a great bonding experience for them and teaches our dancer’s how to work for what they want in a fun way! In return, they, alongside our other Traveling Teams, perform for the guests,” said Savanna Mangum of P.A.T.Y.'Studio.