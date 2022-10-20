P.A.T.Y.Studio and Hop Forged Brewing present the Latin Fire Social at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Hop Forged, located in downtown Hanford.
"This free event is going to be on fire, full of Latin fun and lots of dancing," said Patricia Diaz owner of P.A.T.Y.Studio.
The event will start with a free Bachata dance lesson by Alexandra Leyva, followed by Latin rhythms played on the turntables by DJ Eddie Rivera until midnight.
"Drink specials all night, including Senior Hop Lager and good Micheladas in a family friendly environment," said Brian Alves, co-owner of Hop Forged.
The night will be topped with a performance by Latin dance team, Ritmo Ache from Bakersfield, who will take the stage at 10:30 p.m.
"We just want to share the joy of dance and bring a fun and positive evening to our community full of Latin fire! We hope to see many familiar faces and new ones as well, to share a fun filled night and dance the night away," said Diaz. "We always strive to bring our community of Hanford events that can unite folks in a fun and positive environment where nothing but joy is felt!
For more information please contact P.A.T.Y.STUDIO at 559-410-8487