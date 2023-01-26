P.A.T.Y.'Studio presents its “3 for 1 Project Opportunity.” Every season the Hanford-based dance studio offers an open invitation to bring the community together and creating lifetime experiences for the youth of the community.

This season's project that will offer youth and young adult performers an opportunity to experience dance at a whole new level, studio instructors said in a release.  

The project consists of the following:

Tags

Recommended for you