P.A.T.Y.'Studio presents its “3 for 1 Project Opportunity.” Every season the Hanford-based dance studio offers an open invitation to bring the community together and creating lifetime experiences for the youth of the community.
This season's project that will offer youth and young adult performers an opportunity to experience dance at a whole new level, studio instructors said in a release.
The project consists of the following:
- An opportunity to compete at World of Dance Competition, the biggest dance competition of the world where performers will experience performing for world class judges in the audition series in San Diego.
- An opportunity to be a part of our next music video in which will be recorded professionally and record at local community businesses to bring a true authentic street feeling to our hip-hop vision of the video and offer local businesses exposure and give back to our community, the release stated.
- An opportunity to perform live at the June recital at the Historic Hanford Fox Theater, June 17.
“This season we wanted to take our dance program to new heights and experience dance like never before! Which is why we are doing this 3 for 1 Project and also adding some spice and flavor to it, by dancing alongside our guest Pop-In instructors and our studio instructors, all who have professional dance training and have been in involved in the dance industry and will be our main choreographers of this project," said Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio. “It is always in our hearts to give back to our community, open opportunities for performers to have lifetime valuable experiences, and help grow the youth in a positive way. We truly believe this 3 for 1 project will do just that and create a positive impact for all who participate. Which is why we are opening the project to all dancers from our local communities."
Auditions on are set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Audition fee is $50/dancer and if the dancer makes the team, rehearsals will be every other Saturday at a fee of $50/month.
For more information on auditions or sponsorships, contact Diaz at 559-410-8487.