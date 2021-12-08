The Outlets at Tejon has announced that after another successful and enjoyable Halloween event, they will host Cinema Under the Stars: Holiday Edition sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.
The event will be held this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 and will include a cookie decorating contest, letters to Santa, holiday shopping and screening of a fan favorite film featuring a very tall elf in downtown New York City.
The evening kicks off at 4 p.m. at the breezeway near the Christmas tree with complimentary cookie decorating and a chance to win a $250 gift card to Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. To enter the contest, parents can post a photo of their child’s decorated cookie on Facebook or Instagram and tag the Outlets at Tejon. The top four cookies will be shared to the Outlets’ social media for a public vote.
Kids can also write letters to Santa at a dedicated station filled with art supplies, cards and envelopes to be “mailed out” at the Polar Bear Post by the Christmas tree.
Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted, Gonzalez Tacos, and Ricosita Sweets will be selling local food favorites to enjoy before and during the movie. Enter the North parking lot as early as 5 p.m. to reserve your spot for the drive-in movie airing at 6:30 p.m. Should there be any rain, the event will be postponed.
“We are excited to bring our community together once again to celebrate the holiday season,” says Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets. “We look forward to ending the year on a high note filled with Christmas shopping and holiday magic!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.