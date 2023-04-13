The San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Board of Directors welcomes Marlee Matlin, recipient of the Best Actress Award for her film debut in Paramount Pictures’ "Children of a Lesser God" and most recently her appearance in the Apple TV+ film "CODA" which won an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022. She will share her inspiring story of the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist at the Saroyan Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.
Matlin has also starred in numerous television projects, including "Seinfeld," "The West Wing," "Law and Order SVU," and "The L Word," garnering four Emmy nominations along the way. In 2022, Matlin
made her first foray into directing, being the first network television director who is deaf for the Fox TV anthology drama, "Accused."
In addition to her film, TV and stage work, Matlin broke barriers when she starred on ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars" and in 2012, Matlin released her first app, appropriately titled Matlin Signs, teaching American Sign Language to millions of smart phone users. She has also penned three novels for children, as well as her New York Times best-selling autobiography, "I’ll Scream Later."
In 1994, Matlin was appointed by President Clinton to the Corporation for National Service and in 2010, Matlin joined President Barack Obama at the White House in ceremonies celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In June 2022, Matlin was elected to the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, representing the Actors Branch.
Despite the odds, Matlin’s journey is an inspiration to everyone, regardless of the barriers they face and she has refused to let the naysayers get in the way of her dreams of success. As she so aptly stated, “The only thing I can’t do is hear. The rest is there for the taking.”
Tickets are still available online at valleytownhall.com or at the Saroyan Box Office. Additionally, thanks to special arrangements made with Matlin, her lecture will be streamed to ticket holders through a
special link. Details are available at the San Joaquin Valley Town Hall website. "A Conversation with Marlee Matlin: From Oscar to the West Wing and Beyond" is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno.