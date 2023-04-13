95th Academy Awards - Roaming Arrivals
Marlee Matlin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress will speak at the Saroyan Theatre in Fresno this month.

 John Locher/AP

The San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Board of Directors welcomes Marlee Matlin, recipient of the Best Actress Award for her film debut in Paramount Pictures’ "Children of a Lesser God" and most recently her appearance in the Apple TV+ film "CODA" which won an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022. She will share her inspiring story of the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist at the Saroyan Theatre at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Matlin has also starred in numerous television projects, including "Seinfeld," "The West Wing," "Law and Order SVU," and "The L Word," garnering four Emmy nominations along the way. In 2022, Matlin

made her first foray into directing, being the first network television director who is deaf for the Fox TV anthology drama, "Accused."

