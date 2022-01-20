"West Side Story" (1961) is an energetic, widely-acclaimed, melodramatic musical — a modern-day, loose re-telling of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" tragedy of feuding families and young love. Although the setting is the Upper West Side of New York City in the late 1950s, with conflict between rival street gangs rather than families.
"West Side Story" is still one of the best film adaptations of a musical ever created, and the finest musical film of the '60s. It arrived at a time when the silver screen was realizing tremendous competition from TV and other genres of cinematic entertainment. The much-praised, box-office blockbuster for United Artists received eleven Academy Award nominations and won all but one — Best Adapted Screenplay. Its achievement as a ten-Oscar winner has only been surpassed by three films (all with eleven Oscars): "Ben-Hur" (1959), "Titanic" (1997), and "The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" (2003).
Don’t miss the special screening of the original "West Side Story" at the Hanford Fox Theatre at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.
This film is rated PG-13. The running time is 2 hours and 33 minutes.
Advance reserved seats are $8.50 plus a $2 restoration fee per order(not by ticket), and online fees. Day of show general admission seats are $10 plus a $2 restoration fee per order if paying with a credit card.
Concession snacks will be available for purchase. Beer and wine available for purchase to those 21 and over.
